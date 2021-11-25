Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Makes New $1.32 Million Investment in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 58,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 165.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 217.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Macy's alerts:

Shares of M stock opened at $32.14 on Thursday. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $37.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.65 and its 200-day moving average is $21.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.92. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 41.33%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

In related news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $76,272.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $40,511.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,765 shares of company stock worth $158,965 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

M has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Gordon Haskett upped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Further Reading: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.