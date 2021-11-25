Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Increases Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 7.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 2.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,100,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,887,733,000 after purchasing an additional 947,242 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in International Paper by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,038,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,535,124,000 after acquiring an additional 820,092 shares in the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,852,000. Natixis increased its position in shares of International Paper by 2,907.6% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 662,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,642,000 after buying an additional 640,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 10.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,382,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,016,000 after acquiring an additional 510,247 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IP stock opened at $47.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.97. International Paper has a 12-month low of $46.48 and a 12-month high of $65.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.77.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 40.57%.

In related news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $255,081.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,541,980.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IP. Truist Securities began coverage on International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on International Paper from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

