Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Has $75.59 Million Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC trimmed its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 603,047 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,591 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up approximately 1.8% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $75,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,779,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,875,162,000 after purchasing an additional 717,126 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,848,049 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,967,102,000 after buying an additional 1,128,738 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 1.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,598,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,053,451,000 after buying an additional 410,663 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Medtronic by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,692,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,816,810,000 after acquiring an additional 735,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,813,130 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,699,706,000 after acquiring an additional 381,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDT. UBS Group upped their target price on Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus upped their target price on Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Medtronic from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Medtronic from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Medtronic from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.50.

Medtronic stock opened at $114.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.17. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $110.06 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.76.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

