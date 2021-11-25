Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Has $55.08 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,186,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,433 shares during the quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $55,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.2% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% in the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 26,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% in the second quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.4% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 67,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

NYSE WFC opened at $51.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $27.28 and a 1 year high of $52.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.00 and its 200 day moving average is $47.04.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

