Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Has $40.66 Million Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lessened its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 771,434 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 38,259 shares during the quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $40,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in General Motors by 1,510.3% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in General Motors by 484.7% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC grew its position in General Motors by 236.5% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its position in General Motors by 962.0% in the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 531 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.55.

Shares of GM opened at $62.19 on Thursday. General Motors has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $65.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.16. The firm has a market cap of $90.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.19.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $14,450,557.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $477,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,084 shares of company stock worth $15,396,763 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

