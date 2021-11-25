Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Major Shareholder Sells $247,321.24 in Stock

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 8,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $247,321.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Associated Capital Group, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 24th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 4,239 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $116,699.67.

On Friday, November 19th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 7,244 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $208,337.44.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 351 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $9,620.91.

On Monday, November 15th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 3,887 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $108,097.47.

On Friday, November 12th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 5,936 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $163,240.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 6,760 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $184,750.80.

On Monday, November 8th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 5,481 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $147,329.28.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 2,500 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total value of $68,275.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 1,472 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $39,155.20.

On Thursday, October 28th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 869 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $23,106.71.

Shares of NYSE:AC opened at $42.20 on Thursday. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.21 and a 1 year high of $44.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $930.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Associated Capital Group’s payout ratio is 4.42%.

AC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Associated Capital Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Associated Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 205.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 148.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides alternative investment management, institutional research and underwriting services. The company was founded by Mario Gabelli in 1976 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

