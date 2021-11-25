Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Major Shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. Sells 7,244 Shares

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 7,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $208,337.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Associated Capital Group, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 24th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 4,239 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $116,699.67.

On Monday, November 22nd, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 8,546 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $247,321.24.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 351 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $9,620.91.

On Monday, November 15th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 3,887 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $108,097.47.

On Friday, November 12th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 5,936 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $163,240.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 6,760 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $184,750.80.

On Monday, November 8th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 5,481 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $147,329.28.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 2,500 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total transaction of $68,275.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 1,472 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $39,155.20.

On Thursday, October 28th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 869 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $23,106.71.

Shares of AC stock opened at $42.20 on Thursday. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $30.21 and a one year high of $44.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.09. The company has a market capitalization of $930.85 million, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Associated Capital Group’s payout ratio is 4.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Associated Capital Group in the first quarter worth about $270,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Associated Capital Group in the first quarter worth about $52,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 148.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 156.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 591.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 24,501 shares during the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Associated Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Associated Capital Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides alternative investment management, institutional research and underwriting services. The company was founded by Mario Gabelli in 1976 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

