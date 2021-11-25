Asset Management Corp IL ADV Makes New $206,000 Investment in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 204.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

PTON opened at $43.92 on Thursday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.13 and a fifty-two week high of $171.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.43 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.83 and a 200-day moving average of $99.68.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PTON shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $148.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $155.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Westpark Capital downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.69.

In related news, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $7,355,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv purchased 641,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $29,514,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 307,060 shares of company stock valued at $30,142,102 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

See Also: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.