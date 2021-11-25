Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,772 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Aspen Aerogels worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 36.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ASPN opened at $61.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.92 and a 200 day moving average of $38.37. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $65.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -67.03 and a beta of 1.51.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 14,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $844,315.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Donald R. Young sold 36,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $1,859,253.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 86,940 shares of company stock valued at $4,625,692. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

ASPN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.22.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

