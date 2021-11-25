ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $131.00

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $131.00 and last traded at $130.68, with a volume of 8261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.98.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of ASGN from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of ASGN from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Hanson reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ASGN in a report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 2.09.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.11. ASGN had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ASGN Incorporated will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $1,200,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward L. Pierce sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.25, for a total transaction of $3,847,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,475,475. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASGN. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ASGN by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 730,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,592,000 after purchasing an additional 48,395 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of ASGN by 476.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 34,092 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of ASGN by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 274,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,600,000 after purchasing an additional 34,060 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of ASGN by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of ASGN by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 659,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,915,000 after purchasing an additional 7,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Company Profile (NYSE:ASGN)

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

