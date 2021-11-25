Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.73) Per Share (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.73) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.87) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.98) EPS.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.65). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.00% and a negative net margin of 116.97%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS.

ARWR has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.89.

ARWR stock opened at $74.04 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.20 and a beta of 1.14. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $56.05 and a 52-week high of $93.66.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 50,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $3,281,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $1,351,545.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 89,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,945,295. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 50.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,337,000 after purchasing an additional 173,082 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 31.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 61,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 14,643 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 15,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

