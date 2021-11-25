Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €7.90 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.90 ($8.98) price target on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AT1 has been the subject of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €7.80 ($8.86) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($7.95) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.60 ($8.64) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group set a €6.40 ($7.27) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.50 ($8.52) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €7.25 ($8.23).

Shares of AT1 stock opened at €5.85 ($6.65) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78. Aroundtown has a 52 week low of €5.52 ($6.27) and a 52 week high of €7.16 ($8.13). The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €6.07 and a 200-day moving average of €6.46.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

