Arix Bioscience (LON:ARIX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $135.00

Arix Bioscience plc (LON:ARIX)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 135 ($1.76) and last traded at GBX 135 ($1.76), with a volume of 137361 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 137.50 ($1.80).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arix Bioscience in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 74.86, a current ratio of 75.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 148.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £174.46 million and a PE ratio of 4.91.

Arix Bioscience plc is a venture capital firm specializing in all stages of growth, seed stage, preclinical and clinical stage assets, startup, early stage, mid venture, late stage, growth capital investments as well as private and public equity. The firm seeks to invest in biotech companies, novel therapeutics, innovative technologies, medical innovation comprising healthcare and life sciences.

