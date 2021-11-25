Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Sells $113,993.88 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Ann Mather sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $113,993.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ann Mather also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Ann Mather sold 416 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.58, for a total transaction of $169,969.28.

On Friday, October 1st, Ann Mather sold 417 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $143,865.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Ann Mather sold 417 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.54, for a total transaction of $154,098.18.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $127.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a PE ratio of 51.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.34. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.52 and a 1-year high of $134.14.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $748.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.13 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 20.36%. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $286,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 7.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,469,000 after purchasing an additional 25,069 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 22.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 48.1% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 143.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,087,000 after purchasing an additional 107,595 shares during the period. 61.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $94.75 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $94.50 to $112.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $106.00 to $107.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.44.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

