Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Sells $12,951,000.00 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 100,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.51, for a total value of $12,951,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Jayshree Ullal sold 100,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $13,013,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Jayshree Ullal sold 25,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total value of $13,025,000.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Jayshree Ullal sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $10,500,000.00.

On Friday, November 12th, Jayshree Ullal sold 24,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.00, for a total value of $12,456,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Jayshree Ullal sold 24,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.88, for a total value of $12,573,120.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Jayshree Ullal sold 24,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.50, for a total value of $12,732,000.00.

On Friday, November 5th, Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total value of $11,983,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.03, for a total value of $11,293,690.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Jayshree Ullal sold 21,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.58, for a total value of $8,784,470.00.

On Thursday, October 28th, Jayshree Ullal sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.49, for a total value of $8,069,800.00.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $127.78 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.52 and a fifty-two week high of $134.14. The firm has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a PE ratio of 51.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.34.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $748.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.13 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ANET. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $94.75 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $103.75 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $81.25 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arista Networks from $93.75 to $122.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.44.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

