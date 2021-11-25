Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. operates as a franchisee of McDonald’s with its operations divided in Brazil; North Latin America division; South Latin America and the Caribbean division. It also runs quick service restaurants in Latin America and the Caribbean. It has operations in territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Uruguay, the U.S. Virgin Islands of St. Croix and St. Thomas, and Venezuela. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. “

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.78.

Shares of ARCO opened at $5.06 on Wednesday. Arcos Dorados has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $6.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 45.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $723.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arcos Dorados will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Arcos Dorados by 771.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arcos Dorados by 617.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 13,379 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

