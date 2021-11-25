Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 1,758 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,834 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the period. Paylocity accounts for approximately 1.7% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $7,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Paylocity by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $760,899,000 after buying an additional 355,916 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in Paylocity by 342.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 313,623 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,839,000 after buying an additional 242,746 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Paylocity by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,739,756 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,476,745,000 after buying an additional 220,060 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Paylocity by 215.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 227,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,452,000 after buying an additional 155,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Paylocity by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,301,559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,337,000 after buying an additional 91,928 shares during the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCTY stock opened at $261.09 on Thursday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $154.26 and a 52-week high of $314.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $282.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.62. The company has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 165.25 and a beta of 1.25.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.21. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $181.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Paylocity’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bernard Robinson Kenneth sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.18, for a total transaction of $85,199.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.09, for a total value of $55,164.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,138,678.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 172,403 shares of company stock valued at $47,886,587. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Paylocity from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Paylocity from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson began coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $326.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.67.

Paylocity Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

