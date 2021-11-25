Archford Capital Strategies LLC Purchases 713 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 33,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $163.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $226.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.23. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $166.80.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.25%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

