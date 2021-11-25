Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $1.93 Million Stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FNDF. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of FNDF opened at $33.14 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.51. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $34.94.

