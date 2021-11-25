Archford Capital Strategies LLC Grows Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 851 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saban Cheryl bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOG. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,178.21.

In other news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,700.01, for a total value of $6,741,924.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,918.99, for a total transaction of $49,622.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 222,928 shares of company stock worth $501,867,436. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,934.35 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,699.00 and a 1 year high of $3,037.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,859.80 and its 200 day moving average is $2,705.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $16.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

