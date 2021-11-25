Archford Capital Strategies LLC Buys 1,663 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 3.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $5,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000.

Shares of ESGU opened at $107.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.77. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $82.47 and a 1-year high of $108.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.319 per share. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%.

