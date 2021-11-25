Archford Capital Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 653 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 76.8% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,190,000 after purchasing an additional 98,441 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth $108,855,659,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Booking by 1,657.7% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 53,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,537,000 after buying an additional 50,643 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 86.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 102,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,642,000 after buying an additional 47,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 302.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 60,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,494,000 after buying an additional 45,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Booking from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,360.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,688.07.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,420.91, for a total transaction of $1,815,682.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total value of $461,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,866 shares of company stock worth $4,623,855. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,323.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,437.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,309.58. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,860.73 and a 52 week high of $2,687.29. The stock has a market cap of $95.39 billion, a PE ratio of 253.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.20.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 43.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

