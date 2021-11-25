Archford Capital Strategies LLC Acquires 1,007 Shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned 0.11% of Global X FinTech ETF worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Global X FinTech ETF by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 13,306 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 248,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,861,000 after purchasing an additional 8,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 109,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter.

FINX opened at $46.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.25. Global X FinTech ETF has a 12-month low of $40.63 and a 12-month high of $53.07.

