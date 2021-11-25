Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 27,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.73.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $66.32 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $48.56 and a twelve month high of $69.30. The stock has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.87.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 31.97%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $6,341,326.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

