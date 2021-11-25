AQR Capital Management LLC Invests $50,000 in Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA)

AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 29,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Savara during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Savara by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Savara during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Savara during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Savara by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 24,711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Savara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

SVRA stock opened at $1.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.42. Savara Inc has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 32.56 and a quick ratio of 32.56.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Savara Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David A. Ramsay bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David A. Ramsay purchased 39,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $50,626.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 249,752 shares of company stock valued at $288,843 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

