AQR Capital Management LLC Has $76,000 Stock Position in Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) by 88.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647,163 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Rockwell Medical worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RMTI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Rockwell Medical during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 214.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 21,868 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 17.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RMTI stock opened at $0.44 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.56 and its 200-day moving average is $0.71. The company has a market cap of $41.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.88. Rockwell Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $1.98.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 52.69% and a negative return on equity of 106.66%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Rockwell Medical, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RMTI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rockwell Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Rockwell Medical from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.

