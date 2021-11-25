AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,664 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Fuels were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 309.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,505 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the second quarter worth about $64,000. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU opened at $9.40 on Thursday. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $11.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.17 and a beta of 1.50.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 1,815.46% and a negative return on equity of 17.28%. Equities research analysts predict that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

In other Energy Fuels news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 17,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total value of $165,579.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

