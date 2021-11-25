Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Shares Gap Up to $16.77

Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.77, but opened at $17.40. Apyx Medical shares last traded at $17.40, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Apyx Medical in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Apyx Medical from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

The stock has a market cap of $543.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.69 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.66.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 34.05% and a negative return on equity of 24.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apyx Medical Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 7,770 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Apyx Medical by 69.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Apyx Medical by 289.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Apyx Medical by 5.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Apyx Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 60.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX)

Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).

