Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Winfield Associates Inc.

Winfield Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 102.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the second quarter worth $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 237.8% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Aptiv by 33.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total transaction of $954,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:APTV traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $169.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,034,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,290. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.87, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.73. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $117.31 and a 12-month high of $180.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.47%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on APTV shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.73.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

