Aprio Wealth Management LLC Sells 592 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARKK. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $833,000. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $392,000.

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $107.77 on Thursday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $97.22 and a 12-month high of $159.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.41 and its 200-day moving average is $117.54.

