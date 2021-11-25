Aprio Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,264 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.7% of Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $50.52 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $47.53 and a 1-year high of $56.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.06.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

