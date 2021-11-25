AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Major Shareholder Sells $8,842,650.00 in Stock

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) major shareholder Pride Holdings Ltd Angel sold 88,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $8,842,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Pride Holdings Ltd Angel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Pride Holdings Ltd Angel sold 662 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $66,200.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Pride Holdings Ltd Angel sold 31,381 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $3,339,879.83.

On Monday, November 15th, Pride Holdings Ltd Angel sold 1,000 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total transaction of $110,230.00.

AppLovin stock opened at $94.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.97 and a 200-day moving average of $76.78. AppLovin Co. has a 52 week low of $49.41 and a 52 week high of $116.09.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APP. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 1,951.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Truist upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AppLovin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.71.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

