Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.32) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Applied DNA Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Applied DNA Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.82) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, December 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will report full year earnings of ($1.76) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($1.68). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.67). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Applied DNA Sciences.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on APDN shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APDN. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 50.0% in the third quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 15,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 34.1% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 6.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:APDN remained flat at $$4.87 during midday trading on Wednesday. 74,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,427. The stock has a market cap of $36.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.81. Applied DNA Sciences has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $13.64.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of security solutions. The firm offers molecular-based technology solutions and services that can help protect products, brands, supply chains, and intellectual property of companies, governments, and consumers from theft, counterfeiting, fraud, and diversion.

