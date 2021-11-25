Appleton Partners Inc. MA Raises Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 7.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 94,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,245 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $8,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 82.8% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 25,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 11,414 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 122.1% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth about $312,000. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth about $270,000. 78.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,464,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,885,341. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $130.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $65.02 and a 52-week high of $92.32.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.73%.

Several research firms have commented on RTX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.54.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

