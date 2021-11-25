Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $6.13 Million Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $6,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 67.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 153.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 47.9% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 850.0% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZBRA. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $598.02. 198,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,078. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $363.00 and a 12 month high of $614.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $550.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $540.72. The company has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14 and a beta of 1.60.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 76 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.84, for a total transaction of $44,979.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.87, for a total transaction of $6,038,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,076 shares of company stock valued at $10,829,440 over the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

