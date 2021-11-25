Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $13.02 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lessened its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 424,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,614 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Appleton Partners Inc. MA owned about 0.53% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $13,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 268,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,224,000 after acquiring an additional 40,120 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 928,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,459,000 after acquiring an additional 130,437 shares in the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 299,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,169,000 after acquiring an additional 52,765 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLRN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.61. 763,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,929. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a twelve month low of $30.58 and a twelve month high of $30.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.64.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.