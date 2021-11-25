Appleton Partners Inc. MA Acquires 354 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,774 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $10,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 264.2% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 1,316.7% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Truist decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.50.

Shares of MDT traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $114.44. 5,588,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,477,333. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $110.06 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.17. The firm has a market cap of $153.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.