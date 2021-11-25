Appian (APPN) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) in the last few weeks:

11/12/2021 – Appian was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform which enables organizations to develop various applications primarily in the United States and internationally. The Company’s products include business process management software, case management, mobile application development and platform as a service. It serves financial services, healthcare, government, telecommunications, media, energy, manufacturing and transportation organizations. Appian Corporation is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. “

11/8/2021 – Appian was upgraded by analysts at Truist Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $116.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $105.00.

11/8/2021 – Appian was upgraded by analysts at Truist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $116.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $105.00.

11/5/2021 – Appian had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $186.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/5/2021 – Appian had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $186.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Appian stock traded up $2.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.95. The stock had a trading volume of 602,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,516. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.07. Appian Co. has a 12-month low of $69.79 and a 12-month high of $260.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.50 and a beta of 1.73.

Get Appian Co alerts:

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Appian had a negative net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $92.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Appian Co. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $295,392.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark Steven Lynch sold 5,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total transaction of $490,342.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,120 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,619 in the last ninety days. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkwood LLC grew its position in shares of Appian by 199.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 22,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after buying an additional 14,958 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Appian by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,319,000 after purchasing an additional 14,770 shares during the last quarter. Berylson Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Appian by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berylson Capital Partners LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,025,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Appian by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 6,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 49.1% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Appian Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.