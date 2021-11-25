AO World (LON:AO) Earns Under Review Rating from Shore Capital

AO World (LON:AO)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on AO World from GBX 218 ($2.85) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

AO stock opened at GBX 107.60 ($1.41) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.86, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 165.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 211.97. AO World has a fifty-two week low of GBX 121.50 ($1.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 444.50 ($5.81). The company has a market capitalization of £515.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, and gaming products.

