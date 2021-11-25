Anthony Doyle Purchases 35,258 Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Stock

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) CFO Anthony Doyle bought 35,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.48 per share, for a total transaction of $440,019.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

BCRX stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.50. 1,717,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,264,140. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 2.51. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.59 and a 1 year high of $18.48.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $40.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.75 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 198.88% and a negative return on equity of 5,272.40%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCRX. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,229,000 after acquiring an additional 475,989 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 95,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 8,645 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 11,727 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $589,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

Recommended Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.