Andromeda Metals Limited (ASX:ADN) Insider James Marsh Sells 730,000 Shares

Andromeda Metals Limited (ASX:ADN) insider James Marsh sold 730,000 shares of Andromeda Metals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.17 ($0.12), for a total value of A$120,450.00 ($86,035.71).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.63.

Andromeda Metals Company Profile

Andromeda Metals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mineral exploration company in Australia. The company explores for halloysite, gold, and copper deposits. It has an option to acquire 75% interest in the Poochera Halloysite-Kaolin project located to the south-east of Ceduna on the Eyre Peninsula in South Australia.

