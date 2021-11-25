Anchor (ANCT) Reaches One Day Volume of $7,775.00

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. During the last week, Anchor has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Anchor has a total market cap of $10.31 million and approximately $7,775.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anchor coin can currently be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00001389 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00045025 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00008509 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.71 or 0.00244933 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.56 or 0.00087387 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Anchor is a coin. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 coins and its circulating supply is 12,832,134 coins. Anchor’s official message board is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases . Anchor’s official Twitter account is @theanchor_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Anchor’s official website is theanchor.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anchor using one of the exchanges listed above.

