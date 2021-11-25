Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Truist Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $70.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Anaplan traded as low as $39.64 and last traded at $42.25, with a volume of 122963 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.06.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Anaplan from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Anaplan from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.90.

In other Anaplan news, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total value of $15,023,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 73,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $5,149,340.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,337,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,681,228.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 496,094 shares of company stock worth $32,646,403. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Anaplan by 13.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 827,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,378,000 after acquiring an additional 96,514 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Anaplan during the third quarter worth $527,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Anaplan by 8.0% during the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,165,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,841,000 after buying an additional 159,690 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Anaplan during the third quarter worth $24,117,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Anaplan by 36.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.50. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.10 and a beta of 1.88.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.31 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.47% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

