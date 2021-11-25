Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) PT Lowered to $75.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PLAN. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Anaplan from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Anaplan in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Anaplan from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Anaplan from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anaplan from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.90.

Shares of PLAN stock opened at $44.22 on Wednesday. Anaplan has a 1 year low of $40.13 and a 1 year high of $86.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.50. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of -35.10 and a beta of 1.88.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 35.47%. The business had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Anaplan will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $2,702,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 10,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $666,349.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,945.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 496,094 shares of company stock worth $32,646,403 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 127.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 96,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 54,249 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 281,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,004,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,368,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,924,000 after purchasing an additional 103,722 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the 2nd quarter worth $103,199,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 725.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 399,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,287,000 after purchasing an additional 351,016 shares in the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

