Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.31 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 35.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

PLAN traded down $7.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.22. 19,865,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,115,816. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.10 and a beta of 1.88. Anaplan has a 1-year low of $40.13 and a 1-year high of $86.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.50.

In other news, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 10,261 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $666,349.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,945.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $2,702,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 496,094 shares of company stock worth $32,646,403 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in Anaplan by 16,021.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 37,971 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Anaplan by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Anaplan by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PLAN. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Anaplan from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Anaplan from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Anaplan from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Anaplan in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anaplan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.90.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

