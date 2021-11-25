Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Given New $58.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Anaplan in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded Anaplan from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Anaplan from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Anaplan in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Anaplan from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.90.

PLAN opened at $44.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.10 and a beta of 1.88. Anaplan has a one year low of $40.13 and a one year high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.31 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 35.47%. Anaplan’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Anaplan will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total transaction of $2,736,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $56,497.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 496,094 shares of company stock worth $32,646,403 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Anaplan in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Anaplan in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Anaplan in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anaplan in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Anaplan by 157.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

