Analyzing Unisys (NYSE:UIS) & Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY)

Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY) and Unisys (NYSE:UIS) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Reinvent Technology Partners Y and Unisys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reinvent Technology Partners Y N/A N/A N/A Unisys -23.44% -47.46% 5.35%

This table compares Reinvent Technology Partners Y and Unisys’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reinvent Technology Partners Y N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Unisys $2.03 billion 0.64 $750.70 million ($7.58) -2.56

Unisys has higher revenue and earnings than Reinvent Technology Partners Y.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.4% of Reinvent Technology Partners Y shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.4% of Unisys shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Unisys shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Reinvent Technology Partners Y and Unisys, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reinvent Technology Partners Y 0 0 1 0 3.00 Unisys 0 0 3 0 3.00

Reinvent Technology Partners Y currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.24%. Unisys has a consensus price target of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 80.04%. Given Unisys’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Unisys is more favorable than Reinvent Technology Partners Y.

Summary

Unisys beats Reinvent Technology Partners Y on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reinvent Technology Partners Y

Reinvent Technology Partners Y, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Unisys

Unisys Corp. engages in the provision of security-centric information technology solutions for clients across the government, financial services, and commercial markets. It operates through the Services and Technology business segments. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. The Technology segment designs and develops software and offers hardware and other related products. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Blue Bell, PA.

