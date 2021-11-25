Analyzing Avidbank (AVBH) & Its Competitors

Avidbank (OTCMKTS: AVBH) is one of 74 public companies in the “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Avidbank to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Avidbank and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Avidbank $53.53 million $9.63 million 11.59 Avidbank Competitors $12.71 billion $1.60 billion 11.22

Avidbank’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Avidbank. Avidbank is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.1% of Avidbank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.3% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Avidbank and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avidbank 22.09% N/A N/A Avidbank Competitors 20.78% 10.80% 0.87%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Avidbank and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avidbank 0 0 0 0 N/A Avidbank Competitors 1072 3111 2597 79 2.25

As a group, “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 64.15%. Given Avidbank’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Avidbank has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Avidbank has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avidbank’s rivals have a beta of 22.22, suggesting that their average share price is 2,122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Avidbank rivals beat Avidbank on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Avidbank Company Profile

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of financial products and services. Through its subsidiary, it offers personal banking, corporate banking, corporate finance, and real estate lending services. The company was founded on December 17, 2007 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

