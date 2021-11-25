Analyzing ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) and Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN)

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) and Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ASE Technology and Maxeon Solar Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASE Technology $16.19 billion 1.02 $960.49 million $0.69 10.88 Maxeon Solar Technologies $844.84 million 0.81 -$142.63 million ($4.64) -4.32

ASE Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Maxeon Solar Technologies. Maxeon Solar Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ASE Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ASE Technology and Maxeon Solar Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASE Technology 7.91% 17.49% 7.01% Maxeon Solar Technologies -22.01% -40.42% -17.56%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.2% of ASE Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.0% of Maxeon Solar Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.9% of ASE Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

ASE Technology has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maxeon Solar Technologies has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ASE Technology and Maxeon Solar Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASE Technology 0 3 0 0 2.00 Maxeon Solar Technologies 1 2 1 0 2.00

ASE Technology presently has a consensus price target of $8.10, indicating a potential upside of 7.86%. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential downside of 10.18%. Given ASE Technology’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe ASE Technology is more favorable than Maxeon Solar Technologies.

Summary

ASE Technology beats Maxeon Solar Technologies on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services. The company was founded on April 30, 2018 and is headquartered in Kaohsiung City, Taiwan.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

