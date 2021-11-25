Analysts Set NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Price Target at GBX 288.57

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 288.57 ($3.77).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NWG. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.40) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 305 ($3.98) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NatWest Group stock opened at GBX 224.50 ($2.93) on Monday. NatWest Group has a twelve month low of GBX 145.40 ($1.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 235.07 ($3.07). The stock has a market capitalization of £25.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 219.43 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 210.13.

In other news, insider Alison Rose sold 58,738 shares of NatWest Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.81), for a total transaction of £126,286.70 ($164,994.38).

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

